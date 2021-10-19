Qureshi felicitates Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday extended heartiest felicitations to the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In a statement, he said today was the day to thank Allah Almighty for making Muslims followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing not only for the Muslims but for all universes, he added.

In every walk of life, he said the character of the Prophet (PBUH) was the best example for Muslims and "following him is a guarantee of success in this life and the hereafter".

The minister said today Muslims were praising Prophet (PBUH) on his birthday. He prayed for the protection of Pakistan from external and internal dangers for all times to come.

He also prayed for peace, security, progress and development in the region.

"I pray that innocent and unarmed Kashmiris should get their right to self determination for which they are struggling for the last many decades. I pray for the unity of the Muslim Ummah."