UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Felicitates Muslims On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Qureshi felicitates Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday extended heartiest felicitations to the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In a statement, he said today was the day to thank Allah Almighty for making Muslims followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing not only for the Muslims but for all universes, he added.

In every walk of life, he said the character of the Prophet (PBUH) was the best example for Muslims and "following him is a guarantee of success in this life and the hereafter".

The minister said today Muslims were praising Prophet (PBUH) on his birthday. He prayed for the protection of Pakistan from external and internal dangers for all times to come.

He also prayed for peace, security, progress and development in the region.

"I pray that innocent and unarmed Kashmiris should get their right to self determination for which they are struggling for the last many decades. I pray for the unity of the Muslim Ummah."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Progress Muslim All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

14 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

56 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.