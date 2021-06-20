Qureshi for concerted efforts to counter Islamophobia, religious biases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday called for joint efforts to counter the growing tendency of Islamophobia and religious biases in different parts of the world.

The foreign minister, in an informal meeting with Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour, said being a founding ECO member, Pakistan was committed to regional integration and connectivity.

Held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, the meeting discussed Pakistan's vibrant role in ECO, promotion of trade among member countries and other matters of mutual interests.

The foreign minister said that in light of ECO framework, Pakistan was making sincere efforts to promote mutual trade, economic development and regional peace and stability.

He also called for continuous cooperation to achieve durable peace, development and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

The ECO secretary general appreciated Pakistan's active role in the organization as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in the virtually held summit in March this year.