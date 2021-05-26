UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi For Continuous Efforts To Awaken World Conscience On Palestine Issue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

Qureshi for continuous efforts to awaken world conscience on Palestine issue

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and ideological grounds, for resolving the Palestine issue on permanent basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and ideological grounds, for resolving the Palestine issue on permanent basis.

He was winding up debate in the Senate on a motion regarding systematic Israeli assault on the Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan, and the apartheid state's terrorism and mass murder in Palestine, as well as the ongoing violent and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands in the world's worst example of settler colonialism.

/More

Related Topics

Murder Senate World Palestine Gaza Mosque

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

Welfare of common man to be ensured in upcoming bu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.