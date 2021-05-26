Qureshi for continuous efforts to awaken world conscience on Palestine issue

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and ideological grounds, for resolving the Palestine issue on permanent basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and ideological grounds, for resolving the Palestine issue on permanent basis.

He was winding up debate in the Senate on a motion regarding systematic Israeli assault on the Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan, and the apartheid state's terrorism and mass murder in Palestine, as well as the ongoing violent and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands in the world's worst example of settler colonialism.

