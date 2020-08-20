UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi For Progress In CPEC, Regional Connectivity, Poverty Alleviation With Help Of China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Qureshi for progress in CPEC, regional connectivity, poverty alleviation with help of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government was looking better progress in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional connectivity and poverty alleviation programe with support of China.

The relations with China are time-tested and both the countries would expedite the work on CPEC projects to achieve targets of regional connectivity, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

"We have potential in agriculture, industrial and human resource development sectors and hoped to make further achievements in that regard with the help of China, he stated. Appreciating the deep-rooted ties with neighboring country China , the FM said that China had played role in peace efforts of Afghanistan.

To a question about Kashmir policy, he said China and Saudi Arabia had been supporting Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wishes to resolve the issue as per aspiration of the people of IOJ&K and Pakistan. About U.A.E and Israel agreement, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had clear statement on emerging situation in the middle eastern countries. To another question, he said military and civil leadership in Pakistan wanted to speed up the process of CPEC for benefiting people of the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Israel Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Agriculture CPEC Progress Saudi Arabia Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

26 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

44 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

44 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.