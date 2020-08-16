UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi For Resolving Residual Issues To Start Intra-Afghan Talks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Qureshi for resolving residual issues to start intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday urged all the stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

"The importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said the collective efforts had so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Twitter Sunday All

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.