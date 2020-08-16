Qureshi for resolving residual issues to start intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday urged all the stakeholders to ensure resolution of the residual issues to commence intra-Afghan negotiations without any delay.

"The importance of seizing this historic opportunity cannot not be stressed enough," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said the collective efforts had so far succeeded in advancing Afghan peace process to the current unprecedented point.