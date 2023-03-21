UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Gets Bail In Two FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two FIRs registered by Khanna police station regarding protest and vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two FIRs registered by Khanna police station regarding protest and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the interim bail petitions filed by PTI's leader through his Lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate.

The lawyer adopted the stance that the FIR had alleged his client instigating the protesters for vandalizing public property.

The judge said that whether there were any witnesses regarding the crime.

The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case for a long time as there were many other cases against his client.

The court accepted the bail till April 10, and adjourned the hearing on it.

Meanwhile, the same court also granted bail to PTI's leader Atif Khan in a case pertaining vandalizing the judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan. The bail was accepted till April 14, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

