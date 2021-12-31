UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Grabs Tweeps’s Ire Over Style Of Sitting During Meeting With Saudi Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 05:56 PM

Qureshi grabs tweeps’s ire over style of sitting during meeting with Saudi envoy

The social media users of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have notice of the picture, terming his way of sitting as offensive.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has grabbed tweeps ire for sitting what they term as a disrespectful manner during meeting with Saudi Arabian envoy.

The social media users of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strongly reacted as picture of Shah Mahmood Qureshi surfaced there.

The Foreign Minister is seen sitting in a disrespectful manner with one leg crossed and the other pointing show face to the ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Hamid Mir said, "Yes it’s rude, undiplomatic and discourteous way of sitting by a Foreign minister with a diplomat, ".

Another user wrote, "Shah Mehmood should apologise asap for his uncouth and jail behaviour which is totally against diplomatic norms. remember KSA gives us aid #SaudiArabia #Saudi #KSA #Pakistani @SMQureshiPTI,".

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki had called on the Pakistani foreign minister in Islamabad earlier this week. However, the picture came to limelight on Friday (today).

Many Saudi termed the sitting style of Qureshi as offensive and strongly criticized the minister on social media.

