Qureshi Greets Partymen On PTI's 25th Foundation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeted the partymen as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf observed its 25th foundation day on Sunday.

Also the Vice Chairman of the party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Twitter said he was proud to be a member of the PTI under the leadership of party Chairman Imran Khan.

"Alhamdulillah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was heading fast towards its destination.

May Allah Almighty grant us more success," the foreign minister said.

Now Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed the PTI in Lahore on April 25, 1996.

