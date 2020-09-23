UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Greets Saudi Arabia On 90th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:19 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Wednesday extended warm greetings to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the people and government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Wednesday extended warm greetings to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the people and government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day.

"We extend our warmth to FM HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan, the people and the government of Saudi Arabia on their 90th National Day today. Let our strong affinities and historic bonds always underpin our abiding relations," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

