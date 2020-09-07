UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Grieved Over Deaths In Bangladesh Mosque Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Qureshi grieved over deaths in Bangladesh mosque blast

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life in an explosion at a mosque in Bangladesh's central district of Narayanganj.

According to media reports, an explosion took place in a mosque near Bangladesh's capital on Friday, believed to be caused by gas leak, which killed above 20 people and left many others injured.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of life in Narayanganj mosque incident. Our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Bangladesh and prayers for early recovery of all who were injured in this tragedy," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

