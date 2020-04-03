UrduPoint.com
Qureshi, His UAE Counterpart Discuss Prospects Of Enhanced Cooperation To Jointly Address Covid-19 Situation

Fri 03rd April 2020

Qureshi, his UAE counterpart discuss prospects of enhanced cooperation to jointly address Covid-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,to discuss matters related to the global outbreak of Covid-19, and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly address the situation.

While thanking the UAE for timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from Dubai Airport, the Foreign Minister lauded the measures adopted by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the virus.

He informed Foreign Minister Al-Nahyan about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan and the steps taken by the Government for its containment.

In the wake of the global pandemic and its far-reaching economic consequences, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the call by Prime Minister Imran Khan for debt relief and restructuring to create the fiscal space needed to save human lives and shore up economies.

In this context, he also underscored the need for close economic cooperation to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown.

The UAE Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his call and extended his condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan. He noted that concrete steps would be required globally to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economies.

He underscored that UAE would be looking after its own citizens as well as expatriates in the Emirates against the pandemic. The Foreign Minister also offered UAE's support in pursuance of distant learning education programs in Pakistan.

The two Ministers agreed to stay in contact for effective containment of the outbreak and share best practices in this regard.

