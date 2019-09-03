Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with Bangladeshi counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr A K Abdul Momen on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He apprised Dr A K Abdul Momen of the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, a foreign ministry press release said.

The foreign minister highlighted continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOJ&K, including the severe shortage of food and life-saving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 30 days.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions.

The two ministers agreed to remain in contact.