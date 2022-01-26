Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordanian, Kazakh counterparts

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts of Kazakhstan and Jordan, and discussed bilateral as well as regional matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts of Kazakhstan and Jordan, and discussed bilateral as well as regional matters.

During the conversation with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, he reaffirmed commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas leading towards a sustainable partnership.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized the importance of increased bilateral trade and economic cooperation in line with the decisions taken during the last session of Joint Ministerial Commission held in Almaty in November 2021.

He also highlighted the vital importance of regional connectivity and the role of Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) in that regard.

The two sides also exchanged views on peace and stability in the region, in particular humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

They reaffirmed their cooperation at the regional and international fora, including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization on all matters of common benefit.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation across myriad fields.

During their conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues.

It was agreed to intensify efforts to further consolidate and expand bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Jordan enjoy close and cordial relations, rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.