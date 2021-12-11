UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Hopeful For Bright Future Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that the future of Pakistan was bright and the nation pray for its development and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :

Offering Dua on the second day of Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam here, he said that special attention was being paid to the shrines of all religion so that maximum facilities could be provided to the pilgrims. He lauded the provincial government and Auqaf department for making commendable arrangements for the Urs.

He welcomed the Director General of the Punjab Auqaf for attending the Urs. He asked him to look at the slow pace of work over ongoing development projects on Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Bahauddin Zakariya and BiBi Pak Daman shrines.

He said despite the cold, a large number of pilgrims have joined the Urs as compared to the last years when there was a ban on gatherings due to coronavirus. He said that he wanted to tell Jamaat-e-Ghousia that Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja in spite of his illness, visiting the Urs every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja said the government has full capacity to solve all the ongoing issues and hoped that the government will overcome the problems soon.

He said that he has been attending Urs for the last 25 years and even today he has joined the Urs even illness. He said that Astanas and Darbars have always played an important role in national security and stability.

Peer of Sundar Sharif Syed Mohammad Habib Irfani while expressing his views said that whenever the situation in the country changes, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has always played an important role in normalizing the situation with his excellent understanding and foresight. In order to establish law and order in the country, inequalities in the society must be eliminated, especially the element of violence, he added.

He said the monasteries have always taught love, peace, sincerity and fulfillment of human rights. On the occasion, DG Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the department was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the pilgrims at the shrines of the saints as these Astanas have always played an important role in the distribution of guidance.

He said that ongoing work on the mausoleum managed by the Auqaf Department in Multan will be completed soon. He expressed his pleasure for attending the Urs celebrations, he added.

