UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Indonesian Counterpart Agree To Further Strengthen Political, Trade, Economic Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Qureshi, Indonesian counterpart agree to further strengthen political, trade, economic relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesia counterpart Retno Marsudi Thursday agreed on further strengthening political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesia counterpart Retno Marsudi Thursday agreed on further strengthening political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

This was agreed by the two foreign ministers in a telephonic conversation during which they exchanged views on wide ranging topics of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the United Nations, Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other multilateral fora.

Congratulating Foreign Minister Marsudi on Indonesia's successful leadership at the United Nations Security Council during its term of presidency in August 2020, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the importance of continued efforts by all to preserve peace and stability in different parts of the world, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Indonesian foreign minister expressed appreciation for Pakistan's positive contribution in facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing political, economic and defence ties, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the growing security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He shared Pakistan's readiness to hold the inaugural meeting of the Security Dialogue, to be held between Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Law and Defence Minister of Pakistan, as soon as the COVID-19 situation allows.

They also agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.

The foreign minister extended a cordial invitation to the Indonesian foreign minister to visit Pakistan, which she accepted with thanks and agreed to visit Pakistan as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

�\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister World United Nations Visit Indonesia August 2020 All Asia

Recent Stories

Swiatek blows qualifier Podoroska away to reach Fr ..

4 seconds ago

Civil society role urged to end menace of drugs: A ..

1 minute ago

Russian Health Ministry Recommends Spending Weeken ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says He Could Not Tell Military Families to ..

1 minute ago

KMC to provide all facilities on the occasion of E ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says He Has No Plans to Close Belarus' ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.