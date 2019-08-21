Qureshi informs Danish counterpart by telephone about the tense situation in Occupied Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while informing by telephone his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod about the India's unilateral act of abrogating special status of Kashmir and grave human rights violations being committed by India in Occupied Kashmir has asked him to play his role for resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while informing by telephone his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod about the India's unilateral act of abrogating special status of Kashmir and grave human rights violations being committed by India in Occupied Kashmir has asked him to play his role for resolution of Kashmir issue.

.Qureshi said over 9 lac Indian army is present in Occupied Kashmir and Indian army has besieged the valley since August 5 persistently through curfew.He said the unilateral actions by India are in total contravention of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN Secretary General has also taken notice of the situation.

He said the Kashmiri people have no access to food and medicines due to complete clampdown.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has always expressed readiness and are ready for talks with India.Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked his Danish counterpart to play his role to get the curfew lifted in occupied Kashmir and bring an end to the difficulties faced by Kashmiri people.The Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed grave concern over tense situation between Pakistan and India saying conflict between two nuclear powers can prove fatal..He held we are keeping watchful eye over all the situation.

He stressed upon addressing all outstanding issues through dialogue.He said his country is concerned over prevailing tense situation between Pakistan and India. All the sides should pursue the path of dialogue to avoid tension in region.The two foreign ministers agreed on continuing the contacts and mutual consultations on this count. .