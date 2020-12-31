Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says that all possible facilities will be provided to the investors, pointing out diverse opportunities to promote bilateral relations in agriculture.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday invited Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan in various fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all possible facilities would be provided to the investors. He expressed these views while talking to Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister said there were diverse opportunities to promote bilateral relations in agriculture, industry, low-cost housing and environmental protection.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was making all out efforts to promote tourism in the country. He said Pakistan would welcome Buddhist tourists visiting their holy sites.

He thanked Japanese government and leadership for providing assistance to Pakistan during Coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Japan's commitment to further expand its ties with Pakistan in diverse sectors.