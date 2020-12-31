UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Invites Japanese Investors To Invest In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:13 PM

Qureshi invites Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan

The Foreign Minister says that all possible facilities will be provided to the investors, pointing out diverse opportunities to promote bilateral relations in agriculture.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday invited Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan in various fields.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all possible facilities would be provided to the investors. He expressed these views while talking to Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Minister said there were diverse opportunities to promote bilateral relations in agriculture, industry, low-cost housing and environmental protection.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan was making all out efforts to promote tourism in the country. He said Pakistan would welcome Buddhist tourists visiting their holy sites.

He thanked Japanese government and leadership for providing assistance to Pakistan during Coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Japan's commitment to further expand its ties with Pakistan in diverse sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Agriculture Japan All Government Industry Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Initially Rs300,000 will be provided to poor fo ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,730 new COVID-19 cases, 1,435 reco ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund follows up on implementation of pro ..

22 minutes ago

PM approves online agri dashboard to monitor food ..

11 minutes ago

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fi ..

11 minutes ago

Djibouti President NA meets Dr Moeed Yusuf

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.