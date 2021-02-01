Qureshi invites opposition parties for discussion on foreign affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs,Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday invited the opposition parties for discussion with the government on the foreign policy issues facing the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Minister for Foreign Affairs,Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday invited the opposition parties for discussion with the government on the foreign policy issues facing the country. Speaking at the floor of the Senate here, he said the political parties should pursue a bipartisan approach in foreign affairs in line with the national interest. The minister said the parties which were in government for multiple times were very much responsible for the present state of foreign affairs. Despite attempts of India, Pakistan had the support of the world as became evident from the backing it received at different international forums, he remarked.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi recalled that the friendly countries came to the rescue of Pakistan and gave timely financial assistance.

He criticised the opposition for ignoring the Kashmir issue, while pursuing its vested political interests. He said the government was focused on economic diplomacy and it was engaging Africa - a continent of 57 countries and exports of Pakistan to the continent has increased by seven percent. In the next stage, the countries of Europe will be engaged to boost mutual economic interests, he conveyed.

The Foreign Minister told that good relations with neighbouring countries were a pillar of foreign policy of Pakistan. He said relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan had improved and both countries had signed a document of shared vision, adding the Pakistani government made contacts with all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

He said he had held talks with Secretary of State of the United States on foreign policy imperatives and shared vision of Pakistan for Afghanistan. Pakistan had undertaken border fencing and establishment of markets at the borders of Iran and Afghanistan, he explained. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan and China had good ties and they had started the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor aimed at relocation of industrial units. He said Pakistan desired peace with India but India was ruled by an extremist government which wanted rule of Hindutva and was not ready for talks.

He said Saudi Arabia gave credit facility to Pakistan and as the loan was given for a limited period, the amount was also returned. He said the United Arab Emirates had categorically stated that its relations with India would not be at the cost of Pakistan. The government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) had forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at different international forums, he continued. The minister said terrorists were targeting innocent people in Balochistan and the government had irrefutable evidence that India was fomenting trouble in the province.He said that he had informed the United Nations and the world leaders about the violations of Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian troops which was killing civilian population in Azad Kashmir.The Foreign Minister said Kashmiris wanted the solution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.