Qureshi, Khalilzad Discuss Continuing Need For Inclusive Afghanistan Settlement

Tue 21st September 2021

Qureshi, Khalilzad discuss continuing need for inclusive Afghanistan settlement

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and continued need for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support for a broad based and stable government in Afghanistan, which could be a credible development and security partner for the international community.

He expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and hoped that international community would support the Afghan people in order to prevent further instability in the region.

The foreign minister and Ambassador Khalilzad agreed that continued close coordination between Pakistan and the United States was critical to achieving a comprehensive and peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.

