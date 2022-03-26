UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, Khattak Meet PML-Q Leaders, Convey PM's Message

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Qureshi, Khattak meet PML-Q leaders, convey PM's message

Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence, here on Saturda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence, here on Saturday.

The meeting was held in a pleasant environment, and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) including Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.

The foreign minister conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the PML-Q leadership.

The leaders discussed current political situation in the country besides matters of common interest.

Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the meeting participants about the issues being faced by the party. The visiting ministers said they would share the outcome of the meeting with the prime minister while Ch Pervaiz Elahi promised he would share the discussion with the party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The two sides agreed on another meeting in Islamabad soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Shah Mehmood Qureshi Moonis Elahi Tariq Bashir Muslim Share Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

6 absenting women teachers issued notices

6 absenting women teachers issued notices

53 seconds ago
 PTI emerges as most popular party in country: Rash ..

PTI emerges as most popular party in country: Rashid Hafeez

1 minute ago
 City Mayor expresses annoyance over unhygienic con ..

City Mayor expresses annoyance over unhygienic condition of General Bus Stand

1 minute ago
 Pindi admin imposes Rs 181,000 fines on 52 profite ..

Pindi admin imposes Rs 181,000 fines on 52 profiteers

1 minute ago
 Biden Meets With Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Minist ..

Biden Meets With Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Ministers in Warsaw

1 minute ago
 Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Mis ..

Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Missions With US - Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>