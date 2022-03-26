Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence, here on Saturda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence, here on Saturday.

The meeting was held in a pleasant environment, and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) including Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.

The foreign minister conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the PML-Q leadership.

The leaders discussed current political situation in the country besides matters of common interest.

Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the meeting participants about the issues being faced by the party. The visiting ministers said they would share the outcome of the meeting with the prime minister while Ch Pervaiz Elahi promised he would share the discussion with the party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The two sides agreed on another meeting in Islamabad soon.