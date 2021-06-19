UrduPoint.com
Qureshi, Kuwaiti FM Stress Upon Enhanced Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Saturday discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and stressed the need for enhanced collaboration on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the ease of visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals by the Government of Kuwait. Both ministers met on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Building on the positive momentum in the relationship, both foreign ministers agreed on developing a five-year strategic plan to further enhance the bilateral relations.

Pakistan accorded high priority to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which were firmly rooted in shared values and commonality of interests in multiple areas, Qureshi said.

Both sides also discussed as to how their countries could cooperate with each other in the area of food security and in advancing multilateral cooperation in relevant fora, particularly in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD).

The foreign minister of Kuwait extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Kuwait, which was accepted.

