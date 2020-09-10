Qureshi, Kyrgyz FM meet on sidelines of SCO-CFM meeting in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday had a cordial meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Azamatovich Aidarbekov on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow.

Foreign Minister Qureshi referred to the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, and thanked the Kyrgyz side for its active support for Pakistan's membership for the SCO, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

Both the sides reviewed bilateral ties and examined the prospects of cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides agreed on the need to increase mutual trade and comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation in all fields. They also noted that it was important to enhance land and air connectivity.

Issues related to the welfare of Pakistani students and expatriates were also discussed. Both the sides expressed satisfaction at their ongoing collaboration at the regional and international fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Kyrgyz counterpart of the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan to save lives and secure livelihoods in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He briefed his Kyrgyz counterpart on evolving peace and security situation in the region, and Pakistan's efforts for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan-India relations and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to further strengthen joint efforts for enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.\932