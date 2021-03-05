Qureshi lambasts opposition for horse-trading in senate election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inssaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make the opposition parties bite dust after winning the vote of confidence from the parliament.

Qureshi while talking to the media contended that the senate elections had exposed the horse trading by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other opposition parties.

"The whole nation witnessed that in the name of democracy they set up a market of the members of the assemblies and got election Yousuf Raza Gillani as senator from Islamabad," he said.

He alleged that the opposition parties had been achieving their objectives by employing rigging, bribe and threats.

Qureshi said the opposition leaders had grown desperate because of their accountability and that they were employing all deplorable means to oust the democratically elected government of PTI.

He blamed the PPP for using the Sindh government's public funds to buy MPAs, pointing out that a video in that regard had also surfaced.