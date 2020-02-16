(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday while praying for early recovery of Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani said that his existence was a great source of encouragement for the people of Kashmir.

In a video message, the foreign minister said that he represented millions of Pakistani people to pray for Syed Ali Gilani's good health and long life.

"You are a rock in your resolve. The way you have represented the unarmed Kashmiri people during last six decades and became a flag bearer of their right to self determination, is unprecedented in the history," the foreign minister remarked.

Even, he said, no worldly favors, oppression, torture or detention could deter Ali Gilani's resolve.

He said after the Indian unilateral action of August 5, the people who had been opposing his viewpoint were now looking convinced admitting of wasting their time for believing the Indian government's false commitments.

"The people of Pakistan and Kashmir, living anywhere in the world, were praying for your recuperation because you have become a symbol of courage, resolve and the ideology of self-determination," Qureshi said and assured the people of Kashmir that whole of Pakistan stood beside them.

"We believe that your sacrifices will come to fruition and you will also get liberation from the oppression and Indian subjugation," the foreign minister assured the Kashmiri people.