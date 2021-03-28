UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Lauds Saudi Steps To Resolve GCC Differences, Issues In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday appreciated the steps by Saudi leadership in resolving differences among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and recent initiative for resolution of issues in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy.

The foreign minister, in a telephonic conversation with the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, underscored Pakistan's continued support for Saudi efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region.

He also reiterated Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Saudi foreign minister acknowledged Pakistan's continued and steadfast support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a Foreign Office press release said.

Conveying his profound regards for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia.

He also praised the "Saudi Green Initiative" and the "Green middle East Initiative" announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman terming it a major initiative for reducing global carbon emissions.

The Saudi foreign minister lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's ground-breaking measures already taken in Pakistan, in the same arena.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan's commitment to augmenting cooperation with the Kingdom in all spheres.

Appreciating the two countries' collaboration in multilateral organizations, he hoped that this mutual support and partnership would further strengthen in future.

Reciprocating positively, Prince Faisal expressed readiness to further fortify bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain steady momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

