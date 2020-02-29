UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Lauds SCO's Role For Regional Development, Trade Cooperation

Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was playing an appreciable role for regional development and promotion of trade and economic cooperation among the member countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was playing an appreciable role for regional development and promotion of trade and economic cooperation among the member countries.

In his meeting with Secretary General of the SCO Vladimir Norov on the sidelines of the Afghan peace process conference in Doha, both the sides discussed the Afghan peace, regional development and other matters of mutual interest, a foreign ministry press release said.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would continue playing its role for regional peace and development.

The SCO secretary general applauded Pakistan's sincere and reconciliatory efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

