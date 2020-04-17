UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Launches 'FM Direct' App For Digital Connect With All MoFA Officers

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

Qureshi launches 'FM Direct' app for digital connect with all MoFA officers

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday launched a mobile application 'FM Direct' for a direct digital connection between him and all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday launched a mobile application 'FM Direct' for a direct digital connection between him and all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the first time in the history of the institution, each officer irrespective of the grade or location, is directly connected with the Foreign Minister.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of 'FM Direct', Foreign Minister Qureshi said digitization of the Ministry would introduce a "prominent change in ethics and work culture".

The foreign minister said the 'FM Direct' was a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency" within the Foreign Office through digital communications.

"The mobile application has been introduced during COVID-19 pandemic as an efficient and swift medium of internal communication, in cognizance of the critical importance of interactive and responsive multi-stakeholder coordination and dialogue," he said.

Qureshi said in next step, the Ministry would be made paperless and digitized .

He said the step under 'Vision FO' aimed at promoting a macro vision, digital landscape and a transparent way of communications.

He acknowledged the contribution of Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in helping the launch of application.

He mentioned holding of 'FM Connect coffee mornings', where he regularly connected with a diversity of stakeholders across the country each month, to help frame a more progressive and inclusive foreign policy.

The foreign minister said he was in touch with Digital Diplomacy Group for setting up a more digitally connected system for the Ministry.

Earlier in December 2019, Foreign Minister Qureshi introduced #VisionFO to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of his Public Diplomacy Initiative to promote a macro vision, digital landscape and a transparent way of communications.He said the Foreign Office has introduced the concept of e-office and invested in secure, encrypted video conferencing facilities connecting it with its key missions across the world.

He has also introduced an advisory council, engaging the expert views of seasoned retired diplomats.

Related Topics

World Foreign Office National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile December 2019 All

Recent Stories

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

15 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

23 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

36 minutes ago

Fourth coronavirus patient dies in Hyderabad

23 seconds ago

Speaker KP assembly condoles the sad demise of exp ..

24 seconds ago

US Accuses Russia of Missile Tests to Justify Plan ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.