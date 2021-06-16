UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Leave For Turkey On Thursday To Attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

Qureshi leave for Turkey on Thursday to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey Thursday on four-day (June 17-20) official visit to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey Thursday on four-day (June 17-20) official visit to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu.

He will also be participating in a panel discussion on 'Regional Cooperation in Asia' along with other foreign ministers from the region, where he will highlight Pakistan's vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity, a Foreign Office statement said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the foreign minister will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts, and key regional and international partners, it added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the Forum is 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches'.

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation, the statement concluded.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Turkey Visit Antalya June From Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

52 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

4 minutes ago

ICAO Says Expects Report on Ryanair Incident at Co ..

4 minutes ago

Mountaineer Sirbaz feted for Everest ascent

4 minutes ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.