Qureshi leave for Turkey on Thursday to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey Thursday on four-day (June 17-20) official visit to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Turkey Thursday on four-day (June 17-20) official visit to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu.

He will also be participating in a panel discussion on 'Regional Cooperation in Asia' along with other foreign ministers from the region, where he will highlight Pakistan's vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity, a Foreign Office statement said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the foreign minister will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts, and key regional and international partners, it added.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature high-level participation of political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia for discussion on important thematic and international issues. The theme of the Forum is 'Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches'.

Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation, the statement concluded.

\932