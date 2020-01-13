UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Leaves For Oman After Completing Saudi Visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday left for Oman after completing his one-day visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday left for Oman after completing his one-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Director General Protocol of Saudi Foreign Ministry Abdullah M.

Rashid, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and officials of the Pakistani embassy saw off the foreign minister at King Khalid International Airport, said a press release issued here.

During his visit to Oman, the foreign minister would express condolences to the royal family on the death of the ruler of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said who had breathed his last on Friday at age of 79.

