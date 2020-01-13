UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Meets Iranian President; Calls For Diplomatic Means To Reduce Tension, Resolve Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Qureshi meets Iranian president; calls for diplomatic means to reduce tension, resolve issues

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday met Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani here wherein he called for using the diplomatic means to reduce the tension in the region and resolve the issues amicably.

The foreign minister is on two-nation visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan following the recent developments which seriously endangered peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

During the meeting which encompassed the US-Iran tension, regional peace and the multifaceted Pak-Iran ties, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed deep historic, religious, cultural brotherhood.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Rouhani on behalf of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for raising their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir and supporting Pakistan's stand.

While presenting the Pakistan's perspective on the regional situation, the foreign minister emphasized the resolution of the issues amicably by utilizing the diplomatic channels.

He also apprised the Iranian president about his recent conversation with the foreign ministers of different countries.

He said the recent statements from Iranian side were encouraging as Pakistan believed that the region could not afford any more tension or confrontation.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan would not join any war in the region; however, it would continue playing its vibrant and positive role for establishment of peace in the region.

Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani lauded the peace building efforts by Pakistan and clarified that Iran did not want to increase the tension.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Iran Visit Saudi Arabia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

37 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.