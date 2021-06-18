Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa regime for Pakistani pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday met with his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein and highlighted the importance of liberalizing visa regime for facilitating Pakistani Zaireen visiting religious sites in Iraq.

During the meeting took place in Turkey on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum from June 18-20, 2021, both the foreign ministers recalled their recent engagement during Foreign Minister Qureshi's visit to Iraq in May this year.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the importance of liberalizing the visa regime for facilitating Pakistani Zaireen visiting the religious sites in Iraq.

Both the foreign ministers also exchanged best practices in promoting religious tourism.

Qureshi also briefed his counterpart on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Highlighting Pakistan's abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan's consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that Afghan parties would realize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship including through increased high-level interaction.

In that context, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the invitation to his Iraqi counterpart to visit Pakistan. Foreign Minister Hussein responded that he looked forward to visiting Pakistan in August this year to further cement the bilateral relations.