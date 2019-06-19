UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Meets Pakistani Community, Potential Investors ,British Pakistani Parliamentarians In London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Pakistani community, business persons, potential investors, young entrepreneurs and the British Pakistani Parliamentarians at the Pakistan High Commission London on Monday.

The foreign minister is currently in the UK at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).  According to a message reaching here Tuesday from London, the foreign minister apprised the community of government's economic reforms agenda aimed at poverty alleviation and social sector development.

He said the government was fully committed to the welfare of the people and had taken necessary measures in this regard.

He said structural changes in economy would lead to sustainable economic growth.  Terming them Ambassadors of Pakistan, the foreign minister commended the constructive role played by the expatriate community in the socio-economic development of the UK as well as Pakistan.

He said around 1.5 million strong Pakistani Diaspora in the UK was a vital link between the two countries and gives strength to our bilateral relations.

Highlighting the economic opportunities in Pakistan, Qureshi urged the Diaspora to invest in various sectors of Pakistan economy and benefit from the investment friendly regime of the country.

Earlier, the foreign minister held an exclusive meeting with business persons, young entrepreneurs and potential investors.

He briefed them about the investment opportunities in Pakistan and the structural reforms being carried out by the government, especially aimed at ease of doing business.

He highlighted Pakistan's significance as a natural economic hub and the role it could play in changing global shift to Asia by virtue of its strategic geographic location in the region.

He appreciated their sentiments towards Pakistan and assured them of government's full support in facilitating them towards implementation of their endeavours aimed at strengthening Pakistan's economy.   The foreign minister also held an interaction with the British Pakistani parliamentarians.

Qureshi thanked them for their support to Pakistan's national objectives, particularly on economy cultural projections and Kashmir.

He also commended their achievements and said the nation was proud of them. Qureshi appreciated their role in bringing the two countries closer and creating mutual understanding on issues of common interest.

