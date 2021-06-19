Qureshi meets Qatari FM; agree to keep facilitating role for Afghan peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday met with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wherein they discussed the current status of the Afghan peace process and agreed to continue playing a facilitating role for the cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday met with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wherein they discussed the current status of the Afghan peace process and agreed to continue playing a facilitating role for the cause.

The two foreign ministers, during the meeting took place on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, exchanged views on the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and on the evolving developments in the region.

They agreed to continue engaging on matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi acknowledged the constructive and supportive role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and reiterated Pakistan's support for Intra-Afghan negotiations.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.

The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.