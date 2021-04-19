UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Meets UAE Minister; Discusses Bilateral Ties, Investment

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday met the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed enhancement of bilateral trade, investment in Pakistan especially in hospitality industry.

The meeting took place during the three-day visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to the UAE started Sunday.

"Good meeting with H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistance and Commissioner General of Expo-2020 Dubai and indeed, widely recognised as a great friend of Pakistan, whose role in strengthening Pakistan and UAE ties is much appreciated," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

Qureshi said during the meeting, they also exchanged views on the important role played by Pakistan diaspora in the success of the UAE and further employment opportunities for Pakistan professionals in the UAE.

He said Pakistan also looked forward to a great Expo 2020, scheduled from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

