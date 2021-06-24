Member of National Assembly Ghous Bux Meher called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed with him the political situation in Sindh

Other matters of mutual importance also came under discussion.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Sardar Ali Gauhar Meher was also present on the occasion.