UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Meher Discuss Sindh's Political Situation

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

Qureshi, Meher discuss Sindh's political situation

Member of National Assembly Ghous Bux Meher called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed with him the political situation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly Ghous Bux Meher called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed with him the political situation in Sindh.

Other matters of mutual importance also came under discussion.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Sardar Ali Gauhar Meher was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh National Assembly

Recent Stories

Youth found dead in faisalabad

11 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan, KP MNAs discuss promotion of educat ..

13 seconds ago

Egypt signs non-disclosure deal over canal blockag ..

16 seconds ago

EU to Discuss New Steps to Boost Cooperation With ..

17 seconds ago

In Russia, vaccine sceptics rush to buy fake Covid ..

3 minutes ago

Trail base training attracts youth, womenfolk to o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.