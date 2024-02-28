Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his conviction in the cipher case.

Qureshi, in his petition, claimed that the charge of conspiracy or treason could not be proved against him under section-ix of the Official Secrets Act as the protection of the document was the responsibility of Principal Secretary to the PM.

He said that the top court had already granted him post arrest bail in the said case, while high court also terminated the trial twice due to the legal weaknesses.

He prayed the court to suspend his sentence and issue directives for his release.