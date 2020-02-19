Qureshi, Nepalese counterpart hold telephonic conversation; discuss regional cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call of his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday received a telephone call of his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali.

Qureshi extended an invitation to Gyawali to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by the latter, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

The foreign minister lauded the efforts of Nepal, the current chair of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC), for activating the organization in the promotion of regional cooperation.

During the telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers expressed their determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.