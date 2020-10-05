Qureshi pays tribute to teachers, says Govt. committed to provide maximum possible facilities to teachers

Punjab parliamentary secretary for information Nadeem Qureshi Monday paid glowing tribute to teachers and said that the provincial government was providing all possible facilities to them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information Nadeem Qureshi Monday paid glowing tribute to teachers and said that the provincial government was providing all possible facilities to them.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said that the World Teachers Day is celebrated all over the world as mark of respect for teachers and acknowledge their services and stature.

It is the teachers who give direction to students, play prominent role in their character building that corresponded to the ultimate goal of nation building, he said.

He added that Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was providing all possible facilities to the teachers to enable them focus on education and training of students.

He glorified the role of teachers in character building that ultimately produce future leaders.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was also organized in line with World Teachers Day at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) where destitute children were given an insight into importance of teachers and their role in creating an educated, enlightened and lively society.