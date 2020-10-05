UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Pays Tribute To Teachers, Says Govt. Committed To Provide Maximum Possible Facilities To Teachers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Qureshi pays tribute to teachers, says Govt. committed to provide maximum possible facilities to teachers

Punjab parliamentary secretary for information Nadeem Qureshi Monday paid glowing tribute to teachers and said that the provincial government was providing all possible facilities to them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information Nadeem Qureshi Monday paid glowing tribute to teachers and said that the provincial government was providing all possible facilities to them.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said that the World Teachers Day is celebrated all over the world as mark of respect for teachers and acknowledge their services and stature.

It is the teachers who give direction to students, play prominent role in their character building that corresponded to the ultimate goal of nation building, he said.

He added that Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was providing all possible facilities to the teachers to enable them focus on education and training of students.

He glorified the role of teachers in character building that ultimately produce future leaders.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was also organized in line with World Teachers Day at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) where destitute children were given an insight into importance of teachers and their role in creating an educated, enlightened and lively society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

32 minutes ago

Governor approves KEMU budget

2 minutes ago

Five POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

2 minutes ago

Secy agri S. Punjab for expediting Crackdown again ..

2 minutes ago

US Voters Say Economy Most Important Issue in Pres ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.