ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi phoned Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wherein he reiterated Pakistan's commitment to 'One-China Policy.' During the conversation, the foreign minister said Pakistan firmly supported China on its core interests, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

Both sides also reaffirmed their resolve to support each other at the multilateral institutions and hoped that those institutions would foster a spirit of objectivity and coherence in advancing their goals.

The conversation encompassed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan and China were 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners' and had preserved the fine tradition of expressing solidarity, mutual assistance and mutual support to each other in the face of common challenges.

He underscored that regional security situation was deteriorating as India's belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperiling peace in the region.

Apart from committing egregious violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India was seeking to change the demographic structure of the held territory, he added.

The foreign minister also briefed about the repeated violations committed by India across the Line of Control as well as targeted killing of the civilians. In the face of Indian provocations, Pakistan was exercising restraint, he remarked.

Qureshi underscored that disputes in the region should be resolved through peaceful means and agreed mechanisms rather than resorting to unilateral, illegal and coercive measures reflected in India's decision of August 5, 2019.

He emphasized that the recent attack at pakistan stock exchange in Karachi was supported by anti-Pakistan elements seeking to undermine its economic development and stability.

State Councilor Wang Yi briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi about the regional situation.

He lauded Pakistan's sincere and relentless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and thanked for the support it has extended to China during difficult and challenging times.

The two foreign ministers expressed determination to promote peace and development in Afghanistan. It was hoped that the next meeting of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue would take place at the earliest to facilitate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to take measures aimed at earliest possible economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development and greater people-to-people exchanges. Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures, which would help timely completion of the CPEC projects, he added.

State Councilor Wang Yi underscored that CPEC was a flagship project of the BRI and that its second phase would complement Pakistan's efforts aimed at jobs creation, enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing poverty, and massive economic recovery.\867