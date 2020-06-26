UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Phones CSS-qualified Christian Girl; Welcomes To Foreign Services

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephones Robel Kennedy, a Christian girl of a driver who recently passed CSS examination and was selected to Foreign Services of Pakistan.

The foreign minister congratulated Robel Kennedy over her distinction in the CSS exams and her selection for the foreign services,a foreign ministry press release said.

"The success of daughters like Robel Kennedy on basis of their hard work and selection for foreign services is a guiding light for other girls," he remarked.

While felicitating Robel's father John Kennedy, the minister said the way he had groomed his daughter was a matter of pride.

John Kennedy hails from Christian community and currently serves as driver in Federal board of Revenue.

