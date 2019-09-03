Qureshi phones Iceland counterpart; briefs on current IoK situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson of Iceland and briefed him on the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The foreign minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He added that these steps were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

He underlined that the actions taken by India posed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

He also apprised of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation and Pakistan's deep concerns about safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, under unabated curfew since 05 August 2019. The foreign minister underscored the importance of the international community playing a role in alleviating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and facilitating a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Thordarson expressed concern on the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged both India and Pakistan to resolve the issue through peaceful means.

The two ministers agreed to stay engaged and work together for peace and stability in the region.