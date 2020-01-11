UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Phones Iraqi, Bahraini Counterparts To Discuss ME Situation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Qureshi phones Iraqi, Bahraini counterparts to discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Iraq and Bahrain, as part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in the context of the evolving situation in the middle East The foreign minister informed his interlocutors that Pakistan was deeply concerned over the recent developments that carried grave implications for regional peace and security, a Foreign Office press release said.

He stressed Pakistan's position that every effort must be made to address issues within the framework of UN Charter and principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said it was essential for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory step, and find a way for constructive engagement.

The foreign minister noted that he had spoken to the foreign ministers of Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Russia to exchange views and to discuss steps necessary to defuse the situation.

He added that he gathered an overwhelming sense in these exchanges in support of immediate de-escalation and concerted efforts for a diplomatic way forward.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to play a constructive role in facilitating efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations Exchange Iran Russia Turkey Iraq UAE Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia Middle East All From

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

24 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

25 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

32 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

39 minutes ago

Wilder signs new contract with Sheffield United

8 minutes ago

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to lay off 2,80 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.