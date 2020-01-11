Qureshi phones Iraqi, Bahraini counterparts to discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Iraq and Bahrain, as part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in the context of the evolving situation in the middle East The foreign minister informed his interlocutors that Pakistan was deeply concerned over the recent developments that carried grave implications for regional peace and security, a Foreign Office press release said.

He stressed Pakistan's position that every effort must be made to address issues within the framework of UN Charter and principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said it was essential for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory step, and find a way for constructive engagement.

The foreign minister noted that he had spoken to the foreign ministers of Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Russia to exchange views and to discuss steps necessary to defuse the situation.

He added that he gathered an overwhelming sense in these exchanges in support of immediate de-escalation and concerted efforts for a diplomatic way forward.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to play a constructive role in facilitating efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.