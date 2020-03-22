UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Phones Javad Zarif; Reiterates Call For Lifting Sanctions Amid Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Qureshi phones Javad Zarif; reiterates call for lifting sanctions amid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and apprised him of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach for lifting sanctions against Iran.

The foreign minister reiterated the earlier call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran, to enable it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives, said a press release.

Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the ongoing pandemic, the foreign minister commended the government and people of Iran for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He underscored that the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges to confront humanity in a century. Successfully overcoming it necessitated both compassion and innovation, he added.

He apprised his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan's efforts to contain the pandemic.

Both the foreign ministers discussed the prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and coordination at the border in the context of the ongoing pandemic.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated Pakistan's reaffirmation of support and solidarity and call to lift sanctions on Iran, in view of COVID-19.

He informed the Foreign Minister Qureshi that under President Hassan Rouhani's instructions, two hospitals had been allocated for foreign pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries.

The two foreign ministers underlined that Pakistan and Iran were not only close neighbours but brotherly countries, that had stood by each other through difficult times. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister Iran Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

48 minutes ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

1 hour ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.