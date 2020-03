Qureshi phones Javad Zarif; reiterates call for lifting sanctions amid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and apprised him of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach for lifting sanctions against Iran.

The foreign minister reiterated the earlier call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran, to enable it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives, said a press release.

Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the ongoing pandemic, the foreign minister commended the government and people of Iran for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He underscored that the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges to confront humanity in a century. Successfully overcoming it necessitated both compassion and innovation, he added.

He apprised his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan's efforts to contain the pandemic.

Both the foreign ministers discussed the prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and coordination at the border in the context of the ongoing pandemic.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated Pakistan's reaffirmation of support and solidarity and call to lift sanctions on Iran, in view of COVID-19.

He informed the Foreign Minister Qureshi that under President Hassan Rouhani's instructions, two hospitals had been allocated for foreign pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries.

The two foreign ministers underlined that Pakistan and Iran were not only close neighbours but brotherly countries, that had stood by each other through difficult times. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.