Qureshi phones Korean FM; lauds RoK response against Covid-19

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Ms. Kang Kyung-wha and discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Ms. Kang Kyung-wha and discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

The foreign minister commended the South Korean government for its effective response against Covid-19 that had been widely acknowledged by the international community, a Foreign Office press release said.

He thanked the South Korean government for the support extended to the Pakistani community in their country.

The foreign minister briefed his South Korean counterpart on the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the pathogen.

Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for debt relief and restructuring for developing countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that timely support would enable them to free up resources to combat the disease, and shore up economies.

He also highlighted concerns relating to ongoing restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), which were hampering the dissemination of information and preventing unfettered supply of medicines and other essentials needed to combat the pathogen.

Both sides agreed that the pandemic necessitated closer international cooperation.The two foreign ministers agreed to stay engaged on Covid-19 and on other matters of mutual interest.

