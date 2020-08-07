UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Phones Lebanese FM To Condole Deaths In Beirut Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:06 PM

Qureshi phones Lebanese FM to condole deaths in Beirut blasts

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe and condoled over deaths in the blasts took place in Beirut

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe and condoled over deaths in the blasts took place in Beirut.

While discussing the tragic incident, the foreign minister expressed grief and sympathised with the bereaved families, on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Beirut Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

24 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

37 minutes ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

57 minutes ago

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

1 hour ago

15 boreholes completed in newly discovered Badin c ..

2 minutes ago

Moon declares 7 flood-battered cities, counties as ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.