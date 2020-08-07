Qureshi Phones Lebanese FM To Condole Deaths In Beirut Blasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday telephoned Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe and condoled over deaths in the blasts took place in Beirut.
While discussing the tragic incident, the foreign minister expressed grief and sympathised with the bereaved families, on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.