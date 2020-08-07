UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Phones Lebanese FM To Condole Deaths In Beirut Blasts

Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday phoned Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe and condoled over deaths in the blasts took place in Beirut on August 4 claiming over 100 lives.

While discussing in detail the tragic incident, the foreign minister expressed grief and sympathised with the bereaved families, on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had also conveyed their condolences with the Lebanese leadership over the tragic happening.

He prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured, and said Pakistan stood by their Lebanese brethren facing immense economic loss consequent to the blasts.

Qureshi told the Lebanese counterpart that food and medicines supplies would reach Lebanon by Friday evening donated by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to meet as the situation returns to normalcy.

