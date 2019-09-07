Qureshi phones Malaysian counterpart; briefs on IoK situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephonic conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato' Saifuddin Bin Abdullah and briefed on illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on the excellent cooperation between the two countries in the bilateral as well as multilateral format, a Foreign Office statement said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Malaysian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister apprised the Malaysian foreign minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown since August 5, 2019.

The Malaysian foreign minister expressed concerns on the human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated support for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He also underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes.

The two ministers agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.