Qureshi Phones Pompeo; Briefs On Pakistan's Measures Under FATF Action Plan, Economic Restructuring

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Qureshi phones Pompeo; briefs on Pakistan's measures under FATF action plan, economic restructuring

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and apprised him about the measures being taken by Pakistan for economic restructuring and those in compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

"FM Qureshi briefed Secretary Pompeo about the measures being taken by Pakistan in accordance with the National Action Plan and the initiatives being taken by the government to carry out economic restructuring.

He also spoke about the steps that Pakistan has been taking for compliance with FATF action plan," a foreign office statement said.

During the telephonic conversation, Qureshi, who is on an official visit to the UK, also discussed the bilateral relations and regional peace and security.

The foreign minister highlighted the regulatory mechanisms that had been put in place by Pakistan to curb money laundering and terror financing practices.

The two sides also discussed the reconciliation process in Afghanistan and expressed commitment to work towards bringing lasting peace in the region.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of a peaceful Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to play its positive role in this process and support an intra Afghan dialogue.

Qureshi also highlighted the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) as a mechanism for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and to have constructive engagement.

He underlined the high importance that Pakistan attached to peace with all its neighbours.

He also reiterated the priority attached by the Government of Pakistan to resolve all outstanding disputes through dialogue and engagement.

