Qureshi phones Russian counterpart to brief on IoJ&K worsening situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a phonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to brief him on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed Sergey Lavrov on the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of the Indian occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure, a Foreign Office statement said.

He added that the Indian steps were against the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law.

The foreign minister underlined that Indian actions entailed grave risks for peace and security, and highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown.

Qureshi apprised Sergey Lavrov on the deteriorating situation of safety and security of the population in the IoJ&K, which had been under curfew for the last 10 days.

He also shared concerns about the intensified repression by Indian security forces and the possibility of a false flag operation, which would further endanger peace and security in the region.

He underscored to his Russian counterpart that Pakistan had already requested the UNSC president to convene a meeting to discuss the illegal actions of India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Russia was closely observing the situation and underlined the importance of resolution of all outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.