Qureshi Phones Sri Lankan FM; Stresses Need To Revitalise SAARC To Tackle Common Challenges

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Qureshi phones Sri Lankan FM; stresses need to revitalise SAARC to tackle common challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and exchanged views on the situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic and ways to enhance cooperation against the threat.

Reaffirming the abiding commitment to the SAARC process, he reiterated Pakistan's readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and development partners in the health sector, with particular focus on COVID-19.

He also proposed that a video conference could be organised first in view of the prevailing global health emergency.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that SAARC provided an important platform for regional cooperation.

There was a need to revitalise this key organization to tackle common challenges, he added.

In the context of effective efforts to combat the pandemic, he noted that Pakistan had proposed that sanctions on Iran be lifted so that humanitarian relief could be provided at this time of crisis to save precious human lives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed that developed countries might facilitate developing countries to meet the challenge through debt restructuring so that they could use limited resources to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on their economies and provide effective relief to poor people.

The two ministers agreed to work closely to promote collaborative endeavours for regional benefit.

